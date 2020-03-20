North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.86 and a 1 year high of C$18.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.