NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.49% of NMI worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NMI by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

