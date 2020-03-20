Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

