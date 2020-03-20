NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
