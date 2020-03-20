NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $24.57. NiSource shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 188,809 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

