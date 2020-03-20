NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Position Lowered by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in NextCure were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NXTC stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. NextCure Inc has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $984.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.
About NextCure
