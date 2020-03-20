NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Position Lowered by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in NextCure were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. NextCure Inc has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $984.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

