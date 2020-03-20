NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 16006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Specifically, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

The firm has a market cap of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.