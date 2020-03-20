New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,006 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.53 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

