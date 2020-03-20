New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Financial Comparison

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

New Residential Investment currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 170.37%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 335.48%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.77 billion 1.59 $563.30 million $2.17 3.11 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 0.59 $82.61 million $1.25 2.48

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Residential Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.6%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.2%. New Residential Investment pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 31.89% 13.16% 2.30% Summit Hotel Properties 15.04% 6.86% 3.73%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Summit Hotel Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

