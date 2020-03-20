Needham & Company LLC Trims Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price to $5.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.80 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.53.

CURLF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

