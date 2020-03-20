National Bank Financial Cuts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$14.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

TSE ITP opened at C$8.90 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $505.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,280.79.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.