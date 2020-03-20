National Bank Financial Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$2.65 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$2.65 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:GRA opened at C$1.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.10.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoXplore will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

