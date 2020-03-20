Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.40

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1620969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Mosaic by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 524,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $227,080,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mosaic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 464,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,112 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Mosaic by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 67,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

