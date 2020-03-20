Morgan Stanley Upgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to Overweight

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 354,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,532 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

