Morgan Stanley Trims Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Target Price to $53.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of AAXN opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

