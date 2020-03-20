Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

