Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $64,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

