Morgan Stanley Lowers Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$4.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.59.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -35.39%.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

