Morgan Stanley Cuts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $132.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Shares of PG opened at $110.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $99.09 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $290.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

