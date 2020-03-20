Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.88 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Momo updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Momo stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Momo has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

