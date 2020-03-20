Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

