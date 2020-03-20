MKM Partners Increases Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Price Target to $16.50

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

BREW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lowered Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

BREW stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.90. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $21,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

