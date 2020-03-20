Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 272449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $660.20 million and a PE ratio of 33.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

