Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.