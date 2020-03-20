Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $685,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $60.56 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.367 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

