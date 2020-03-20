Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 379,237 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIK. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,534.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 91,165 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $245.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

