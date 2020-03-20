Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Sells 15,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £127,500 ($167,719.02).

Michael (Rusty) Nelligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £102,420 ($134,727.70).

ICP opened at GBX 673 ($8.85) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,578.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,524.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,640.17 ($21.58).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

