MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGP. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE MGP opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

