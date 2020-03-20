Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

