Merck KGaA’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.07 ($125.66).

MRK opened at €87.98 ($102.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.52. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

