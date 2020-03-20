Merck KGaA’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.07 ($125.66).

MRK opened at €87.98 ($102.30) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.52. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

