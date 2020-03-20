Megacoin (MEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $44,711.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00632966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007262 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,575,950 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

