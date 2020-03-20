Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $89,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,103,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,700,000 after buying an additional 847,555 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cfra raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

