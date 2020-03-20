McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $187.00. The stock had previously closed at $154.44, but opened at $139.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. McKesson shares last traded at $132.75, with a volume of 171,659 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after buying an additional 67,581 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

