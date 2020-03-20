Matthew Quinn Acquires 20,000 Shares of Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) Stock

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) insider Matthew Quinn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$26,900.00 ($19,078.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.65. Regis Healthcare Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$3.52 ($2.49).

Get Regis Healthcare alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Regis Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.