Matthew Mcevoy Acquires 13,341 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $67,505.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,633.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Mcevoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51.

Shares of VRA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $5,222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

