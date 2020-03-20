Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

Shares of MA opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.35 and a 200 day moving average of $292.10. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $211.55 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

