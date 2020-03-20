MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Down 11.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price fell 11.8% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.36, 2,001,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,143,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $642,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $2,204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

