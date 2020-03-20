Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 161,252 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of First Hawaiian worth $66,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

