Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $66,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 263,870 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.75 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

