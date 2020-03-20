Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93,024 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after buying an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

