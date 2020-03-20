Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.30% of Kemper worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

