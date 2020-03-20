Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 878,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.17% of Mylan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

