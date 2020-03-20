Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 23,684 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,684 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Incyte worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after buying an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after buying an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,295,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,123,000 after buying an additional 464,473 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $66.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

