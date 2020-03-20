Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 251.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.10. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $104.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Addus Homecare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,236.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

