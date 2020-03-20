Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 131,861 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.80% of Uniqure worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,514.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,307 shares of company stock worth $6,946,134. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $43.81 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Uniqure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.