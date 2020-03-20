Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208,827 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tenaris worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tenaris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

TS stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

