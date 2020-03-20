Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.40% of argenx worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $16,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $19,407,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $12,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $121.00 on Friday. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

