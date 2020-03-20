Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $239,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POL. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

