Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.64. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $188.53 and a 12-month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

