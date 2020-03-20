Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $29.12 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

